Instagram

"We said YES!"

With that joyful caption, Rebel Wilson, 42, announced on Instagram that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who is around the same age, are engaged to be married.

Leave it to the big personality to do her engagement in a delightfully over-the-top way: Rebel and Ramona sealed the deal at Disneyland, showered with pastel-colored petals in front of Cinderella's castle!

"Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍," Wilson went on, "and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

The women are pictured in her post in adorable, matching, pink-and-white-striped sweaters with hearts and the word "love" on the front, which are sold at LOFT.

It's been a big week for Rebel, who — now that she's found THE ONE — has launched a dating app called Fluid so others can do the same.

The "Pitch Perfect" star told People magazine Fluid is "the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you're looking for." With Fluid, users' habits are picked up by the app's algorithm.

"I wish that this was around five years ago," she told the outlet.