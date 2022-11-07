Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate — See the Pic!

Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is a first-time mom!

The 42-year-old actress announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

She continued, “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The new mom gushed, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

Wilson is currently dating Ramona Agruma, and the pair made headlines over the weekend when they sparked engagement rumors. Rebel, however, let fans know on Instagram Stories that the rumors were not true. "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

Back in May 2021, Wilson opened up about receiving some bad news about her fertility.

Wilson wrote on Instagram, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Without going into specific details about the news she received, Wilson said, “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

After seeing Rebel’s post, her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Alexis Knapp wrote, “So sorry my love. Been through it 💔.”

Last year, Rebel opened up about getting healthy in hopes of having a family one day. She told her Instagram followers, “So, I was thinking fertility and having quality eggs in the bank. I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna get healthy.'"

Wilson has been documenting her weight-loss journey, over the past few years.

She stressed, “My goal was never to be skinny. I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."