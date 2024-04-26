Getty Images

Grammy-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week, opening up about her son’s near-death experience in 2021.

The harrowing ordeal inspired her new single, “Scary Love.”

Mickey detailed what happened after her performance at the 2021 CMAs.

She said, “That next day that I got home, my son got really sick with like, a stomach bug, and I didn’t know what that entailed," she says. "He got really, really, really dehydrated and three ER visits later, he had sepsis."

"My dear friend Dr. Nathan Ford, who is a black doctor… I remember sending a picture of my son because I could see like his eyes were sunken in his face like he couldn't like he was losing consciousness," Mickey went on. "Nate and he called the doctor over at Santa Monica Reagan Hospital and secured a bed for us in the height of COVID and we were living in downtown Los Angeles at the time and in L.A. traffic and this is nothing but the grace of God we drove from downtown Los Angeles all the way to Santa Monica in like 20 minutes.”

Mickey’s son was not conscious when they arrived. She admitted, “It was truly one of the scariest moments of my life and as a mother.”

Guyton recalled her son's admittance, saying, "I remember, they rushed into the back and everybody just came on top of him and just started taking his vitals and all that. We had to leave the room because they weren’t getting blood because he was so dehydrated."

As for what going through her head, Mickey said, "And I remember I looked at the nurse and I choked out the words, ‘Is he going to die?’ And the doctor said, she goes, ‘I’m not going to lie to you. I’m really concerned. Right now, he is the sickest person in the ER right now."'

After hearing that, Mickey just prayed. She emphasized, "And as a mother, after going through something like that, I now realize why our mothers were so crazy over us. I didn’t get it. I’m like, ‘Why are you so crazy Mom?’ And now I get it. I get it. And in that moment, I would’ve done anything to save his life. Without question, I would’ve taken the spot. And that’s where this song came from."