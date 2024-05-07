Susan Buckner, Patty Simcox in Blockbuster 'Grease,' Dies at 72

Getty Images

Susan Buckner, who portrayed cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 mega hit "Grease," died May 2 in Miami. She was 72.

Her death was confirmed by family spokesperson Melissa Berthier, but no cause was offered.

Buckner was born January 28, 1952 (not 1953, as is often reported), in Seattle.

After winning the crown as Miss Washington in 1971, she competed in the Miss America beauty pageant and launched a career in dance and acting.

She received her first credit for a spot on "The Dean Martin Show" in 1973, and went on to appear on such shows as "Police Woman" (1976), "Switch" (1977), "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" (1977-1978), "Starsky and Hutch" (1978), and "The Love Boat" (1979).

In the meantime, after a big part as '30s screen siren Jean Harlow in the made-for-TV film "The Amazing Howard Hughes" (1977) and less prestigious work as a bubbly Krofftette dancer on "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour" (1976-1977), Buckner portrayed goody two-shoes cheerleader Patty Simcox in "Grease" (1978), one of the Top 5 movies at the box office in the '70s.

Other work included a stint on the short-lived series "When the Whistle Blows" (1980) with Dolph Sweet and Douglas Barr, and an appearance in the fan-fave Wes Craven horror film "Deadly Blessing" (1981) with Sharon Stone.

After that, she made one uncredited appearance in a film — "Police Academy 6: City Under Siege" (1989) — before focusing on teaching dance and directing children's theater.