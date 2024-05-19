Getty Images

Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth film in the popular series.

The two sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, who expressed his gratitude for the experience he had at the junket.

Will replied by referring to his gratitude for the experience he had making his latest film, chalking it up to his co-star. “Martin, like, literally the first day of this movie, he, like, stopped me," Will said. "He was like, 'No, no, no — we're not rushing through this one. Like, we got to part four, we are going to enjoy every second of this, right?'”

Martin chimed in, “We did.”

Mel observed, “And I know one of the things you said, too, was that this is not a victory lap.”

“Yes, not at all," Will agreed, adding, "We agreed after 'Bad Boys 2,' you know, that we would never, like, come back to this franchise without a story that deserved to be attached to this franchise. We wanted to make sure that the movie lived on its own and not just, you know, 'People like it, so we're going to take a victory lap.'”



“And put something out there for a money grab," Martin said. "We didn't want to do that.

“Y'all have been doing this now for 30 years," Mel said. "What do you know now about one another that you didn't know 30 years ago?”

Martin replied, “Well, I know now how good he is, you know? Because I've seen his growth. You know, from 'Fresh Prince' and to movies and all the way to what he's accomplished, it's just, I'm just really impressed, really impressed.”



Will shared, “Just with Martin, how absolutely honest and, like, open his heart is, you know? It's like there ain't no faking in that dude, you know? And it's like I just love that he can be calm and firm and [have] no problem saying what's absolutely true in his heart.”

Speaking of being firm, Mel asked Lawrence, “Who is your ride or die, Martin?”

"My best friend Larry White," he said, adding, "My brother who just passed away, Sean Lampkin — all of those were my ride or dies. And those are my best friends that I've been baptized with and everything. We grew up together and all that.”



He went on to say Will is his movie ride or die.

Will said, “I have never in my life looked to the left or looked to the right and not had a ride or die. I have been blessed from day one, from DJ Jazzy Jeff and my lifelong manager and partner. We went to high school together. James Lassiter and Charlie Mack and Omar, like, my boys from Philly are still with me today, you know? All the way up through Alfonso [Ribeiro] and 'Fresh Prince' and, you know, James Avery, and, like, I have always had a ride or die."



He also revealed of his wife, “Jada as ride or die as they come.”

Will then shouted out one last ride or die. “You know, I want to say something that's probably never been said in one of these junkets. In terms of ride or dies, the head of the studio for Sony, Tom Rothman, you know, was one of the most ride-or-die humans I've ever met in this business. And how he supported me and, you know, very rare."

"You hear actors talk about heads of studios," Will reflected, "but I want y'all to hear his name.”

Mel asked if the physical prep for the fourth "Bad Boys" film was remarkably different from prep for the first one decades ago.

“Yeah," Will allowed. "Lots of different knee work. You know? Yeah, you use your knees. And thigh work.”

Martin revealed, "Will worked out on his own. I worked out on my own.”

“He started sneaking," Will teased. "He was sneaking working out.”

“I was trying to surprise him," Martin said. "I started gaining weight when we started working... They was feeding us so good.”

Obstacles during the shoot included writers and actors going on strike, plus co-star Vanessa Hudgens was pregnant.

Martin said all was good due to “movie magic."

Will said, “Vanessa... she got pregnant during the strike, and then it was like six or seven months before we got back to work… For the finishing of the film, she was… standing behind something in every scene.”

The big question, after seeing Will at Coachella, is: could we see some new music from him?

“You know, I've been, this last year and a half, I've been in the lab," Will told "Extra." "I have a project that is, you know, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I've ever made… So, you know, I'm going to sneak that out on you in a month or so.”

Saying he doesn’t get nervous anymore about movies dropping, Will said, “I guess it's not 'nervous' because we know the movie's good... I was nervous when I was doing interviews for 'Wild Wild West' when that one was coming out [in 1999]. But, you know... we watched ['Bad Boys: Ride or Die'] with a bunch of audiences and stuff like that, and this movie is a rock concert. People are cheering and clapping and laughing. So, it's a lot easier to do press when you know the movie's good.”