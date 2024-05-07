How Law Roach Pulled Off Zendaya’s Met Gala Outfit Change! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

After putting in some serious work at the 2024 Met Gala, Law Roach, who is Zendaya’s image architect, dished with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman on her two red-carpet looks.

Law, who said he is inspired by “nature,” shared, “The story behind both of those… I was inspired, looking from the outside into this big, fantastic world of fashion, and John Galliano and what he did at Christian Dior in the late ‘90s and early 2000s was… absolutely genius, and so it’s always been a constant inspiration for me and my work. When he said yes to make the dress, what we wanted to do was to pay homage to his work, past and present.”

Zendaya’s first royal blue one-shouldered gown was Maison Margiela by John Galliano, and her second one was an off-the-shoulder gown with a long train from Galliano’s January 1996 collection for Givenchy.

Zendaya’s second look was a vintage dress law found at Rita Watnick's LILY et Cie store in Los Angeles.

Law recalled, “I found the dress haphazardly and took Zendaya to show it to her. And she tried it on, fell in love with it, and she bought it.”

Roach confirmed that they bought the dress, explaining, “We buy, yes… How we look at it is we are really supporting small businesses, and I think is unfair to borrow things from people who use those clothes for their livelihood.”

He went on, “The first one was not in advance at all… I called one of my closest friends, Anna Wintour, and she gave John a call and he said yes to making a dress. He was still on vacation. I had not seen the dress on Friday.”

Law placed all his confidence in Galliano, even though Zendaya did not even do her first fitting until Saturday.

Roach raved, “[John] is such an artist… It was absolutely perfect and magical and a dream come true for both of us.”

Law also had wonderful things to say about Zendaya, commenting, “She’s really good at becoming whatever character we need to tell a story.”

As for how Law pulled off Zendaya’s outfit change, he answered, “There’s no secret… My old, beautiful friend for many years, Anna Wintour, I called in another favor and told her we would like to get ready at the Met and I told her the story of how we wanted to pay homage to John’s work… When they understood the story, they granted us permission to have a room, get ready there, do the first look, go back and change, and go back out.”