‘Challengers’: Zendaya on What You Don’t See in That Threesome Scene! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Zendaya is serving up a sexy love match in her steamy new tennis movie "Challengers" with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with the trio to talk about their steamy drama.

The film centers on Zendaya as a tennis prodigy in a love triangle between her tennis-player husband (Faist) and his best friend (O’Connor), who happens to be her former lover.

There was an intimacy coordinator on set, so filming those racy scenes wasn't so intimate.

Zendaya commented, “People see our side, but they don't realize the other side is a crew of people. We're not alone in the room. There's a camera coming in.”

Mike added, “We had a month and some change to actually get to know each other as co-workers, which developed a kind of rapport and familiarity that made us all comfortable with each other.”

“It's the most embarrassing thing that you can possibly do,” Mike admitted. “In order to put yourself in such a vulnerable position, you have to feel comfortable and save enough to allow yourself to be ridiculous. Acting is a foolish profession… If you are good at this, you will be a fool.”

As for what happened to help Zendaya get through those scenes, she revealed, “The people I'm next to… being good people. Feeling safe with them as human beings, as fellow actors that have my back in these scenes and outside. And that safety is really, really important.”’

Zendaya, a fashionista at heart, has been killing it on a global media blitz for the movie, from Rome to Milan to London to Los Angeles.

While she’s seen mostly glammed up these days, Zendaya still makes time to be in her pajamas. She explained, “I do do that. In-between all of this. I think is a partially another character that I get to present and play with and hide behind often. It's not this all the time. You know, I got my slippers on. It's not all the character all the time. But fashion does help with confidence.”

And all their tennis training helped their confidence on the court!

When asked how they prepped for the roles as tennis players, Josh commented, “Was it an hour and a half tennis, hour and a half working out, gym work?”

“We did that for six weeks, every day,” O’Connor emphasized.

Zendaya’s character is competitive, but is she a “beast” off-screen? She noted, “Sometimes. Maybe. I don't know. I don't know if that's the word I would think of when I think of myself.”

She elaborated, “But I do think my character, for sure. I think she has a level of brutality almost to her for tennis that is scary.”

“I know, for me, when we were learning tennis that first day and being on court side by side and I was like... I don't know. I don't know how good they are,” Zendaya went on. “I don't know what the vibes are. I don't know if they're going to be competitive. I don't know if they're gonna look at me like.. ‘Oh, my God, she sucks.’ So, I was really trying to fake it till I make it. And then, once we all got comfortable and we all realized we were all terrified and we all didn't know what we were doing then I was like... I could let it go a little bit.”