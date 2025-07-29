Getty Images

Katy Perry, 40, and Justin Trudeau, 53, enjoyed dinner together in Montreal on Monday evening, reports TMZ.

In footage obtained by the site, the singer and former Canadian Prime Minister are deep in conversation as they dine together at Le Violon.

A source tells TMZ that Perry and Trudeau sipped beverages and shared dishes, including some lobster faire.

During the meal, the chef stopped by their table and afterward they visited the staff in the kitchen and thanked them.

TMZ notes that security was nearby throughout the meet up.

Katy is currently on tour in Canada. She performs tonight in Ottowa and Wednesday in Montreal.

The sighting comes on the heels of her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom after a six-year engagement.