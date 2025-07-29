Sofia Carson Practices Cockney Slang with ‘My Oxford Year’ Co-Star Corey Mylchreest (Exclusive)

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest are dishing on their new Netflix romantic comedy “My Oxford Year.”

“Extra” spoke with the two about the movie, in which Sofia plays an ambitious American student who travels to Oxford, England, to fulfill her dream, but encounters a charming local (Mylchreest) who changes both their lives.

While working together, Carson learned some cockney slang from Mylchreest.

Practicing some of the cockney she learned, Sofia said, “If I was to say, ‘I’m gonna step out to be on the dog and bone,’ that means, ‘I’m gonna talk on my cell phone and I’m very clumsy.’ ‘I have to be on the apples and pears,’ which means ‘stairs.’”

They recalled meeting for the first time for this project, with Corey joking, "Well, it was the smell that I had to get over at first."

Sofia laughed, "It's the smell that's so intoxicating," and Corey added, "It’s like a love potion.”

He admitted, “I was quite panicked. I was also quite sweaty ’cause I’d been running.”

Sofia quipped, “You were quite sweaty, so the smell didn’t come from me.”

In all seriousness, Mylchreest raved, “‘She’s very kind’ is the first thing that I thought.”

Sofia teased that the movie is a “timeless, sweeping love story” that transforms both of their characters’ lives in different ways.

Carson noted that her character realizes that “life is too short to not live it in love and to not live it in joy and fulfillment.”

Sofia’s character Anna is a planner, and so is she in real-life! She commented, “It was a really beautiful reminder of the importance of not always doing that. I think there’s a lot of beauty and discipline that comes from doing that, but sometimes you forget to live and the moments pass you by.”