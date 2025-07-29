Instagram

Brooke Hogan is speaking out following the death of her father Hulk Hogan last week.

Brooke, who was reportedly estranged from Hulk, took to Instagram to share the statement, “My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Brooke added, “He used to remind me, ‘All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.’ I truly believe that - we will find each other in every lifetime.”

She insisted, “I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

Brooke shared a second post with a letter to her dad and a collection of photos of the two.

The 37-year-old said, “My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply.”



She insisted, “Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife.”

She signed the letter, “Forever yours, Brooke.”

Paramedics rushed to the wrestler’s Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday after a call for a cardiac arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced dead.

TMZ reports the father and daughter last spoke two years ago, just two weeks before his wedding to Sky Daily.

According to the site, Brooke called her father and told him how much she loved him and that she was concerned about how hard he was pushing himself despite his health issues. She wanted him to slow down, but he wasn’t having it.

TMZ adds that Hulk also apologized to Brooke on the call, but it isn’t clear for what.