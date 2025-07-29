‘Shadowhunters’ Stars Alberto Rosende & Tessa Mossey Tie the Knot

Getty Images

“Shadowhunters” co-stars Alberto Rosende and Tessa Mossey are now a married couple!

Over the weekend, the two tied the knot on Prince Edward Island in Canada.

Their co-star Dominic Sherwood served as one of the groomsmen at the ceremony, even sharing a pic on his Instagram Story.

Instagram

He wrote, “Such an honour to witness this very special moment! I love you both with all my heart.”

“Shadowhunters” star Luke Baines and Alberto’s “Chicago Fire” co-stars Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri were also groomsmen.

Luke posted a video of the groomsmen on his Instagram.

Jake’s wife Dominique Domingo shared on her Instagram Story, “Celebrating the union of these two genuine souls, whose love is so pure and tender, has been one of the loveliest and heartwarming wedding celebrations I’ve ever experienced.”

“Chicago Fire” co-star Miranda Rae Mayo was also in attendance.

Alberto and Tessa have been together since 2019, but it is unclear when they got engaged.