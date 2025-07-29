Law Roach on Pulling Inspo for Zendaya’s Looks from ‘Project Runway’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Spencer Pazer

Nina Garcia, Law Roach and Heidi Klum are dishing on Season 21 of “Project Runway.”

“Extra” spoke with Heidi, Nina and Law about the show.

Law dished on how proud he is to join the show for the first time as an official judge, and said he hopes to pull inspiration for his mega-star clients, including Zendaya.

He said, “It’s such a legacy, you know? I think a big part of who I am is leaving a legacy, and for me to get the opportunity to be part of this… I remember when Christian [Siriano] won, I remember his collection. I love the nostalgia of it. I remember when the shows were at Bryant Park and I was in New York sneaking into the show. Project Runway gave me this window into the industry that I was so longing to be in, and to be asked to be part of it, that was just a crazy full-circle moment.”

Showing some love for Heidi and Nina, Law added, “I’m very proud and honored to sit here with Nina and Heidi and be a permanent judge.”

As a judge on the show, Law is still thinking about his A-list clients, like Céline Dion and Cardi B, saying, “Every time something comes down… the runway, it’s in my mind, ‘Can this look be used for one of my clients?’ because I want it first. Stylists are very, very, very, selfish people. We want to be able to say we either broke the designer, you know, gave them their first big placement, or, you know, got the best look from the show.”

He went on, “I am hoping with every single show that there is something that I can take away that I can file away that I can use, you know, on a red carpet, and not only for my own selfish reasons but also to give a huge spotlight to one of these talented designers.”

Law also has plans to style Heidi’s daughter Lou when she turns 16! He quipped, “I wait for Mama to let her out.”

Heidi is returning to the show after eight years away.

Klum recalled trying to pitch the show decades ago and reflected on the longevity being a testament to the mind-blowing creativity it showcases.

She commented, “I started with this 21 years ago… trying to sell this show to a network. They were like, ‘Why do we want to watch people sew clothes?’ Fast-forward now, Season 21, we do want to watch people make clothes because it’s inspirational and it’s incredible what people can do with their hands in one day. I’m still in awe when I see this… it still blows my mind, and I think people at home have the same reaction when they watch this.”

Nina wasn’t surprised by the show’s longevity, saying, “I really do think the process of creation is something that will always impress us and ‘Project Runway’ being the first to do it. I know that many others have tried iterations of ‘Project Runway,’ but it was so well thought out…. It was really the democratization of fashion.”

Garcia also brought attention to the show’s “honest reflection of the [fashion] industry” as a key ingredient for its success all these years.

While Heidi has been away for a few years, she felt like “time never passed.” She elaborated, “It really feels like stepping on that bike again and rolling back onto that runway. I felt like I never left.”

This season, Heidi’s “America’s Got Talent” bestie Sofía Vergara will appear as a guest judge.

Klum gushed, “It was so amazing for her to come all the way from California. I was like, ‘Please, you have to come and do an episode.’ First of all, she was like, ‘What are you wearing?’ I sent her my photo. I was in sage. What did she show up in? In a sage outfit. We looked like the sage twins — it was so funny! I love her so much.”

Heidi then did her best impersonation of Sofía!

Heidi, Nina, and Law also all spoke about the importance of sustainability in fashion and re-wearing clothes.

Nina noted there’s “always a conversation with the designers,” adding, “I’m very proud that most designers, younger designers coming up in the industry, are thinking in sustainable, repurposeful ways… so you will see some of that in this season.”

Garcia stressed, “This new generation is very conscious that we need to work sustainably and repurpose fashion.”

Klum chimed in, “I think it’s also important for anyone, us being on red carpets and being photographed and seen, you know, in the public eye to rewear our clothes because a lot of times, it’s like one-time wear or that’s how it was in the past.”