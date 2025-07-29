‘SYTYCD’ Host Cat Deeley & Patrick Kielty Split After 12 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are going their separate ways.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” host and the comedian told the BBC in a statement, "We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

They added, "We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment."

They wed in Rome in 2012 and welcomed son Milo in 2016 and James in 2018.

In 2015, Patrick told “Loose Women” about how the relationship turned romantic.

Cat was in Beverly Hills and Patrick was in Ireland at a pub around closing time. He texted her for her birthday and she wrote back, “It's just a shame you're not in L.A. because I'm having a lunch tomorrow.” He told her, “I'll be there."