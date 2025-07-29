Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are fueling the romance rumors!

In photos obtained by TMZ, Tom and Ana were photographed holding hands in Vermont.

According to the outlet, Cruise and de Armas drove through a National Park, enjoyed some shopping, and picked up some ice cream during their outing.

Just days ago, Tom and Ana attended an Oasis concert together at Wembley Stadium in London.

They were spotted just rows behind DJ Goldie, who posted a concert video on his Instagram. Tom even posed for a pic with DJ Goldie.

Tom and Ana have been the subject of dating rumors this year.

In February, Ana and Tom had everyone talking after they were photographed grabbing dinner together in London.

At the time, a source told People magazine that Tom and Ana were joined by their agents and were “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

The insider said that Tom and Ana are “just friends,” and “have no romantic connections.”

Days later, Ana was seen walking with her boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta in Madrid, seemingly squashing all the rumors of a Cruise romance!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ana was seen linking arms with Manuel, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

A month later, Tom and Ana were photographed after landing in London via helicopter.

In the pics obtained by People magazine, the two are seen smiling as they walk side by side.

Tom was even seen with Ana on her 37th birthday in London in April.

In May, they were seen leaving in a car together after attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.

That same month, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Tom, who raved about Ana at the NYC premiere of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

“Very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly," he said of the Oscar nominee, who starred in "Ballerina.”

In a separate interview with “Good Morning America,” Ana broke her silence on Tom and kept it business-related, saying, “It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited.”