Award Shows March 10, 2024
Zendaya’s Stunning Entrance on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet (Video)
Zendaya was a vision on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Just watch her stunning entrance!
The “Dune” star, dressed by her famous stylist Law Roach, wore a statement piece by Giorgio Armani Privé.
The one strap gown featured a pink silk gown with a metallic palm tree pattern over a matching glittering metallic corset.
Zendaya, who was tapped as a presenter for the show, paired the look with Bulgari jewels, including pink earrings and a pink ring, as well as a diamond bracelet.