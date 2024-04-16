Zendaya on Met Gala Co-Chair J.Lo’s Most Iconic Look (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Zendaya served up a fashion ace in Vera Wang at the “Challengers” L.A. premiere.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Zendaya, who discussed having moments of self-doubt about some of the film's athletic elements and steamy love scenes.

She commented, "I think with every job you kind of feel that way, but I think that’s the good part, a little bit, you know? Your mind goes, ‘Can I really do this? Can I pull this off?’"

In the movie, Zendaya plays a tennis phenom turned coach.

“We talked a lot about this on this press tour with the boys about, like, the feeling of imposter syndrome, like, ‘Am I even like good at this? Do I even know what I’m doing?’" Zendaya explained.

Zendaya raved about her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, saying, "They’re just so talented and so kind and made it such a wonderful place to go work every day."

Z, who is set to co-chair the Met Gala with other stars including Jennifer Lopez, also revealed her favorite iconic J.Lo fashion moment.