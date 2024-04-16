Celebrity News April 16, 2024
Zendaya on Met Gala Co-Chair J.Lo’s Most Iconic Look (Exclusive)
On Tuesday night, Zendaya served up a fashion ace in Vera Wang at the “Challengers” L.A. premiere.
“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Zendaya, who discussed having moments of self-doubt about some of the film's athletic elements and steamy love scenes.
She commented, "I think with every job you kind of feel that way, but I think that’s the good part, a little bit, you know? Your mind goes, ‘Can I really do this? Can I pull this off?’"
In the movie, Zendaya plays a tennis phenom turned coach.
“We talked a lot about this on this press tour with the boys about, like, the feeling of imposter syndrome, like, ‘Am I even like good at this? Do I even know what I’m doing?’" Zendaya explained.
Zendaya raved about her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, saying, "They’re just so talented and so kind and made it such a wonderful place to go work every day."
Z, who is set to co-chair the Met Gala with other stars including Jennifer Lopez, also revealed her favorite iconic J.Lo fashion moment.
Referencing J.Lo's plunging green dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammys, Zendaya said, "The one that always comes to mind is, obviously, the Versace, the iconic deep V."