Celebrity News April 29, 2024
Irina Shayk Shows Tom Brady What He’s Missing with Sexy Lingerie Selfie
Model Irina Shayk is heating things up on social media!
On Monday, Irina took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of herself in lacy black lingerie.
No caption was needed for the pic, which features Irina showing off her behind while snapping a photo of herself in what seems like a public restroom.
In another photo, Irina is wearing red lingerie and a red lip to match!
While Irina has been linked to NFL great Tom Brady for some time, things have reportedly fizzled out.
A source claimed that Irina is looking for a new relationship, telling Page Six, “She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people. She needs famous, good looking and money. How many of those are there? Five, ten?”
According to the outlet, Shayk will be attending the Met Gala, so she could find a love connection there!