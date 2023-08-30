Getty Images

Irina Shayk, 37, had tongues wagging when she took a vacay with ex Bradley Cooper, 48, on the heels of her summer romance with Tom Brady, 46.

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that Brady is not concerned about Shayk and Cooper’s getaway, which included some cozy PDA paparazzi pics and her posting topless pics on Instagram.

The insider claims, “Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

The source added, “Tom has been focused on his kids and his career. He still likes spending time with Irina, but things are still very new.”

Irina and Bradley dated from 2015-2019 and co-parent their 6-year-old daughter Lea.

It was just last August, that Shayk and Cooper had everyone talking when they took a trip to the Bahamas together.

Meanwhile, Brady and Shayk first sparked romance rumors in July when Shayk was spotted in the athlete’s car after an apparent sleepover. In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady caressed Shayk’s face after picking her up at her hotel in Los Angeles.

“They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com reported Tom and Irina also spent time together at Twenty Two Hotel in London, where they were spied leaving just five minutes apart.

Brady was in the U.K. to watch his team Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0.

The romance reportedly started in June, when they saw each other at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Sardinia.