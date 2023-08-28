Instagram

Irina Shayk, 37, wasn’t afraid to show some skin while vacationing with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The model, who is rumored to be dating Tom Brady, posted sexy topless photos on Instagram Stories while enjoying a getaway.

In the pics, she poses on some rocks wearing just bikini bottoms and sneakers, with a shirt tied around her waist, as she covers up her chest with her hand. In the photos she strikes poses among some rocks. Page Six has the pics here.

Shayk also shared a shirtless pic of Bradley shading his eyes from the sun while on a kayak.

Irina and Bradley dated from 2015-2019 and co-parent their 6-year-old daughter Lea.

It was just last August, that Shayk and Cooper had everyone talking when they took a trip to the Bahamas together.

Shayk shared Instagram photos from the trip, as she showed off her hot bikini body while snapping pics with the area’s native, docile pigs, joining the animals for a swim.

Within the carousel of images, however, was a photo of her watering the pigs with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. In the photo, the stars smile widely as she strikes a pose in a bikini top and skirt-style cover-up, while Bradley wears only black swim trunks.

The model captioned the photos with a simple heart emoji.

The exes’ latest vacay comes on the heels of Irina’s reported summer romance with Tom.

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com reported Tom and Irina spent time together at Twenty Two Hotel in London, where they were spied leaving just five minutes apart.

Brady was in the U.K. to watch his team Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0.

The A-list couple had tongues wagging in July when they were photographed together in L.A.

At the time, Page Six reported the retired NFL player picked up the model from Hotel Bel-Air on a Friday night and gave her a ride to his L.A. home.

They left his house around 9:30 a.m. the next day and he gave Irina — who was wearing the same outfit as the day before — a ride back to the hotel.

Photos posted by Page Six show Brady and Shayk looking pretty chummy as they smile and laugh together. One pic of the pair inside Tom’s car seems to show the quarterback gently touching her face.