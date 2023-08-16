Getty Images

NFL great Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk continue to have people talking!

DailyMail.com reports that the two were “holed up” for two days inside a London boutique hotel.

On Tuesday morning, Tom and Irina were seen exiting the hotel five minutes apart after 48 hours together.

Before meeting up with Irina, Tom was in the U.K. to watch his newly purchased team Birmingham City FC win a soccer match against Leeds United.

Just a few weeks ago, TMZ reported that the two were dating.

Tom was photographed caressing Irina’s face inside his car at a stop light near the Bel-Air Hotel.

Brady reportedly picked up Shayk from the ritzy hotel and they spent the night together at his L.A. home.

A source told People magazine, “They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house.”

The insider noted, “There is an attraction,” noting that Tom and Irina “have never been involved romantically before.”

Back in June, Tom and Irina had tongues wagging after Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Sardinia.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Shayk made a “beeline” for Brady at the nuptials. Her rep, however, called the story “completely false.”

As for Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s reaction to the romance, another insider told TMZ, "Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

Last year, Tom and Gisele called it quits.

Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on.

The NFL player continued, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always."