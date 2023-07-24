Getty Images

Tom Brady, 45, and Irina Shayk, 37, could be the next A-list couple.

The stars are sparking romance rumors again after they were spotted together in L.A.

Page Six reports the retired NFL player picked up the model from Hotel Bel-Air on Friday night and gave her a ride to his L.A. home.

They left his house around 9:30 a.m. the next day and he gave Irina — who was wearing the same outfit as the day before — a ride back to the hotel.

Photos posted by Page Six show Brady and Shayk looking pretty chummy as they smile and laugh together. One pic of the pair inside Tom’s car seems to show the quarterback gently touching her face.

Back in June, Tom and Irina had tongues wagging after Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Sardinia.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Shayk made a “beeline” for Brady at the nuptials. Her rep, however, called the story “completely false.”

Both have had high-profile relationships in the past.

Tom and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan also share 15-year-old son Jack.

Irina previously dated Bradley Cooper for four years, but they broke up in 2019. The exes have one daughter, 6-year-old Lea.

She dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009-2015.