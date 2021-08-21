Kanye West & Irina Shayk Have Split: Report

Getty Images

It's over between Kanye West and Irina Shayk — and a source tells People "it was never a serious thing that took off."

According to People's source, "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now."

A second source said Kanye thinks the 35-year-old model is "amazing," and describes them as still "friendly."

As for Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian's reaction to the the initial dating rumors, a source told E! News, "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all. If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."

Kanye and Irina have known each other for some time, ever since she modeled for his brand Yeezy. He has also name-checked her in a song.

Irina was previously linked to Vito Schnabel after her split from Bradley Cooper, who is the father of her daughter Lea De Seine, 3.