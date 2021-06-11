Kim’s Divorce, Khloé’s Future, and More Big Moments from the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Finale

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment

Thursday night marked the final original episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”!

As always, there was plenty of drama, from Kim and Kanye West’s divorce to Khloé’s confession about Tristan Thompson.

Kim, who filed for divorce in February, had a heart-to heart with her mom Kris Jenner during the episode.

The Skims founder revealed she’s now in therapy, explaining a major wedge in her marriage was West moving to Wyoming.

“I mean, I have my kids, but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’” she said. “I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was okay with that. But turning 40 this year, I was like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’”

Kim went on, “I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want. I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me."

“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she said. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Looking to the future, she said, “Obviously complete bliss is like not a full reality… but if you can have it more of the majority of the time, that's all I want to do... wherever it takes me... I just want my pure happiness.”

Of course there was more than just the Kim and Kanye drama, including Khloé and Tristan’s future.

The on-again, off-again couple share 3-year-old daughter True, and now Khloé is preparing to move to Boston to be with him.

She explained, “The pandemic can make or break you, and I think with Tristan and myself it forced us to have so many uncomfortable conversations and I think that was incredibly beneficial.”

The Good American founder added, “Now we’re best friends. I go to him for anything and everything and I definitely am more open to the idea of a future with me in Boston.”

She’s also interested in expanding her family. Khloé told Kim, “I hope I have a sibling for True but also I don't feel incomplete if I don't. I think I want to be married again. I think, but I also don't think I need to be married in order to feel like this is our union.”

Then there was the Kourtney and Scott Disick convo, after the family pressured them to get back together.

She told him, "I'm not going to be made to feel guilty when the things that I've asked of you haven't been done,” and he replied, "But everybody in your family says to me like, 'You need to be with Kourtney,' and stuff. Like, I get those pressures, too.”

Kourtney insisted, "Then you can say back to them, too, 'I've been asked to do this, I haven't. So, like, it's not happening.’”

Scott went on to talk about their co-parenting relationship. "The fact that we have what we have is amazing. And I just want to be thankful for that instead of always thinking there's more. I mean, you know, we love each other, we trust each other, we care about each other, we have kids together, and our kids are happy, and things are going fine — so for right now, this is where our lives are and it's very, very good."

In the end he told her he wants her to be “happy and feel good,” and she told him, "And I'm here to help and support you in any way, but life moves on."

So what’s next for the first family of reality TV?

Kim revealed in a family time capsule video, “I'm going to be 55 when we watch this? I'll probably have a face-lift by then… I hope that one day I can have a really successful firm.”

We do know one thing… the family has a brand-new, top-secret, bank-busting reality series for Hulu!