Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Irina Shayk Is a ‘Great Fit’ for Kanye West

As Kanye West’s romance with Irina Shayk heats up, a source is opening up to Us Weekly about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s reaction.

The insider says, “[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on. She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

The source went on to say that Kanye and Irina’s friends “don’t know if this will last or if it’s a fling,” insisting, “Kanye’s friends are happy that he’s moved on and has someone new.”

Meanwhile, another insider is dishing on Kanye and Irina’s relationship.

The source told Us Weekly, “Kanye and Irina are in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now. They’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot.”

The magazine confirmed their relationship earlier this month, reporting the couple had been together for a couple of months.

Shayk notably appeared in Kanye’s “Power” video in 2010. Then, in 2012, she walked in his runway show at Paris Fashion Week.