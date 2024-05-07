Drake’s Security Guard Shot Outside Rapper’s Toronto Mansion (Report)

Getty Images

Drake’s security guard was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting outside his Toronto mansion, The Toronto Sun reports.

The Toronto Police confirmed to “Extra” that they received a call about a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. They found a security guard at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting took place outside the gates of the home, and the suspect fled.



The police could not confirm if the homeowner was home at the time of the shooting.

According to the Toronto Sun, the guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a possible gunshot wound to the chest.

The paper reports the suspect is still at large and that a police perimeter was set up outside Drake’s home. The publication added that Drake is said to be cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the incident.