Prince Harry Confirms He Won’t See King Charles on Latest U.K. Trip

Getty Images

It’s true — Prince Harry won’t be seeing King Charles on his visit to the U.K.

In a statement, Harry’s spokesperson told Page Six, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

The spokesperson added, “The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry is back in the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Sources told the outlet that Harry invited his royal family to the celebration, but no one RSVPed yes.

Harry last saw King Charles in February, shortly after news broke of his cancer diagnosis.

After the visit, Harry opened up about their meeting to “Good Morning America’s” Will Reeve.

He said, “I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

He continued, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

As for the outlook on Charles’ health, Harry insisted, "That stays between me and him."

The Prince did, however, venture to say the diagnosis could bring the family closer amid an ongoing royal rift.

Asked if it could have a "reunifying effect,” he said, "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure.”