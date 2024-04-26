King Charles’ Funeral Plans Regularly Updated Amid Cancer Battle (Report)

Getty Images

King Charles is currently battling cancer, but are the royals already discussing his funeral plans?

According to The Daily Beast, Charles’ health is deteriorating.

It’s reportedly looking “not good” for Charles, who has not revealed what type of cancer he is fighting.

There have been reports that Buckingham Palace has been updating the plans for his funeral regularly.

According to the site, the code name for King Charles’ funeral plans is Operation Menai Bridge.

One source close to the royal family told the outlet, “Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on."

The King’s officials have not commented on the reports.

Another royal insider added, “The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds.”

While military officials confirmed that the plans are updated on the regular, but it’s “absurd to read anything into” that since it’s standard protocol.