Kate Middleton & King Charles Share Close Bond Amid Cancer Battles

Kate Middleton and King Charles are both battling cancer, and the shared experience is likely to bring them closer together.

In a new People cover story, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says, "He has always had a very good bond with her. I don’t think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had. He shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the King."

It was previously reported that Kate and Charles shared a private lunch on Thursday, just one day before she announced her diagnosis to the world.

A royal source told People they are "two patients going through a common health experience," and “are bound to have a close connection… I imagine there was some comfort [for Kate] in seeing… that it was possible to balance some private information without there being an imperative to share all."

After her announcement, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that King Charles is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

The statement noted that Charles has ''remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks''.

According to the Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla ''will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.''

While the King and Queen were aware of Kate’s health issues, a former palace aide told People, “The circle of knowledge was very tight.”

A friend of Kate’s also told the mag of the princess’ announcement, "It was a heck of a shock.”

According to The Sunday Times, even Prince William’s brother Prince Harry was blindsided by the news.

The paper’s royal editor Roya Nikkhah, explained, "It is understood that Kate's cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan."

A source also told the paper that Harry and Meghan found out "from television, at the same time as the public."

After learning of the news, the couple told People in a statement, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship added that Harry tried reaching out to William after Kate’s public announcement.

“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” Shipp posted on X. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law, but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Prior to Kate’s video message on Friday, there was speculation about her health. She had abdominal surgery in January and wasn’t seen for months.