Kate Middleton: Why She Chose Now to Go Public with Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Kate Middleton's announcement on Friday that she is battling cancer has shocked the world, coming on the heels of weeks of speculation as to her true whereabouts and well-being.

Why did she choose now to go public with the status of her health?

People magazine reports the Princess, 42, came forward of her own volition and in her own time — and was not prompted to speak out by online speculation.

In recent months, the public's curiosity has risen due to a number of factors, including first by her surprise and vaguely described surgery and unusually long recovery time (she was initially due to be away until Easter).

Complicating the Palace's plan to give Kate privacy was King Charles' own cancer battle, the botched release of a Mother's Day photo that showed signs of manipulation, and the emergence of fuzzy video purporting to show Kate and William together for the first time in three months.

But despite all the public pressure and, at times, mockery, sources tell People that Kate came forth only when she felt ready, and that her choice was largely driven by her timeline for telling the couple's small children — George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 — that their mom was sick, but would get well.

Still, some point out that all the speculation couldn't have been helpful. Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award, just saw William on March 14. She tells People, "It makes it even sadder as it took place against the backdrop of all the conspiracy theories of the past few weeks." She warns of the existence of a "false reality" that is created by gossip.

She went on to say, "I would love for the public to learn from this and make people stop and think. When we think because they are public figures that we have every right to know the ins and outs and everything... We don't have to know everything."

On a positive note, Kate firmly stated in her announcement video, "I am well." She also told others fighting cancer, "You are not alone."

This applies to Kate herself — her family immediately supported her in the aftermath of the release of her video.

Buckingham Palace shared with People magazine that King Charles III was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Harry and Megan told CNN, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Her brother James Middleton also shared his love on Instagram with a childhood photo and message, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️.”