Celebrity News March 22, 2024
Kate Middleton Is Battling Cancer
Kate Middleton is battling cancer, she announced on X today.
Sixty-six days after her mystery abdominal surgery, and only a week after the first video of her in public, the heartbreaking truth has been revealed.
Kate shared that "tests after the operation found that cancer had been present." She added that she is now in the early stages of chemotherapy.
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal
The announcement also comes on the heels of the shocking invasion of Kate’s privacy, when staffers at the London Clinic allegedly attempted to access her personal private medical files after the operation.
King Charles’ Cancer Battle: Family Gives Brief Health UpdateView Story
Despite her condition, Kate was all smiles in a TMZ video as she visited the Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William over the weekend. The couple had reportedly just come from watching their children’s sports games.
She’s also been helping with a new project from home. Us Weekly reported she’s working remotely on an initiative to help babies, and Kensington Palace tells the magazine, “The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”
Kate Middleton Is Working from Home While Recovering from Surgery (Report)View Story
Kate is behind the project, funded by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which involves a four-month trial of a tool used to monitor social and emotional development in young children.