Getty Images

Kate Middleton is battling cancer, she announced on X today.

Sixty-six days after her mystery abdominal surgery, and only a week after the first video of her in public, the heartbreaking truth has been revealed.

Kate shared that "tests after the operation found that cancer had been present." She added that she is now in the early stages of chemotherapy.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal

The announcement also comes on the heels of the shocking invasion of Kate’s privacy, when staffers at the London Clinic allegedly attempted to access her personal private medical files after the operation.

Despite her condition, Kate was all smiles in a TMZ video as she visited the Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William over the weekend. The couple had reportedly just come from watching their children’s sports games.

She’s also been helping with a new project from home. Us Weekly reported she’s working remotely on an initiative to help babies, and Kensington Palace tells the magazine, “The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”