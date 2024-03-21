Kate Middleton Is Working from Home While Recovering from Surgery (Report)

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is already back to work, at least from home, as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Us Weekly reports she’s working remotely on an initiative to help babies, and Kensington Palace tells the magazine, “The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”

Kate is behind the project, funded by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which involves a four-month trial of a tool used to monitor social and emotional development in young children.

The princess was reportedly inspired by something similar used in Denmark.

The WFH news comes as the Princess is expected to return to her public duties after Easter.

Although she is recovering, Middleton was spotted over the weekend at a farm shop near her home in Windsor. Video of her walking with Prince William, posted by TMZ, was supposed to end speculation about her health, but seemed to bring up more questions as the public questioned if it was really her.