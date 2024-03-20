Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s private medical records were part of an attempted security breach at the London Clinic, The Mirror reports.

According to the paper, a staff member tried to illegally access the royal’s information following her abdominal surgery in January.

A source told The Mirror, “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation.”

The insider continued, “The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

Kensington Palace told People in a statement, “This is a matter for The London Clinic."

The London Clinic's CEO Al Russell also spoke out, telling the magazine, "Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day. We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues."

News of the attempted breach comes just after Kate was spotted over the weekend at a farm shop near her home in Windsor. Video of her walking with Prince William, posted by TMZ, was supposed to end speculation about her health, but seemed to bring up more questions.

Even Andy Cohen weighed in on X, writing, “That ain’t Kate,” as Sarah Paulson replied, “FACTUAL.”

Many of Cohen’s fans agreed, with one writing, “Not even close,” and another commenting, “I just want to know who they think they’re fooling.”