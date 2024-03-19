Getty Images

A new video of Kate Middleton was supposed to end all the speculation about her health, but the Brits are far from keeping calm, as the controversy carries on.

Even Andy Cohen weighed in on X, writing, “That ain’t Kate,” as Sarah Paulson replied, “FACTUAL.”

Many of Cohen’s fans agreed, with one writing, “Not even close,” and another commenting, “I just want to know who they think they’re fooling.”

BBC sports reporter Sonja McLaughlan fueled conspiracy theories on X too. In a now-deleted message, she wrote of Kate, “It’s clearly not her,” adding, “Could be a couple of look-alikes making mischief.”

Popular Kate impersonator Heidi Agan even spoke out to The Mirror, insisting she is not the woman in the video.

She explained, “In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that it is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Agan added, “So she is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now.”

The sighting is one of the few of Middleton since she had abdominal surgery in January.