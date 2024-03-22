King Charles’ Cancer Battle: Family Gives Brief Health Update

MEGA

Royal family members are speaking out about King Charles’ health as his cancer battle continues.

While the King was just spotted leaving Buckingham Palace on Thursday (see photo above), Queen Camilla and Princess Eugenie were asked separately how the King is doing.

ITV News reports Camilla was at the shops in Belfast when locals handed her a large envelope full of get well cards for the King. She told them, “He’s doing very well… He was very disappointed he couldn’t come.”

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie attended the Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt in Sloane Square on Thursday, and echoed the Queen’s sentiments.

She told ITV, “He’s doing well,” adding, “He would also be very proud because the Elephant Family is very close to his heart.”

The Elephant Family, which aims to protect Asian wildlife, is an organization co-founded by Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

Eugenie read a book to children at the event, which also features an art exhibit of 12 large, egg-shaped sculptures on display in Chelsea.

Visitors to Chelsea can hunt for the eggs through April 14.