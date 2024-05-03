Getty Images

Britney Spears thinks her mom Lynne is to blame for the drama surrounding her visit to Chateau Marmont in L.A. this week.

Spears was at the celebrity hot spot with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz on Wednesday night when the fire department was called.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told “Extra” that they received a call at 12:42 a.m. about an injured woman.

They responded to the call, but did not transport anyone from the scene.

Britney explained on Instagram that she twisted her ankle, insisting, “I know my mom was involved!!!”

Spears wrote, “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

She included videos of her bruised and swollen ankle, telling fans, “I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof.”

The “Circus” singer added, “It’s so bad. F**king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it.

“Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice,” she wrote. “It is actually pretty bad, but sh*t happens.”

In a second video, Britney compares her two ankles and sounds as if she’s going to break down in tears.

Spears also praised her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, writing, “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

This was Britney’s second post about the incident. Previously she wrote, "The news is fake."

Spears claimed that she twisted her ankle, adding, "Paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt harassed."

Britney ended her post by declaring, "I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace."

News of the incident broke the same day TMZ reported that Britney and her ex, Sam Asghari, had reached a divorce settlement.

Next, a judge will need to sign off on the docs in order to finalize the divorce.

Sam took to social media on Thursday to post his own “life update” and smiley face emoji as he showed off his six pack while on a hike with his dog.