Brenton Thwaites & Fiancée Chloe Pacey Expecting Baby #5

Getty Images

Actor Brenton Thwaites, 34, is going to be a dad again!

On Thursday, Thwaites took to Instagram to share that his partner Chloe Pacey was pregnant with their fifth child.

Along with a photo of him touching her baby bump, he wrote, “The eye of the storm. Me: have the baby already… Her: PO. open your eyes for once in a photo.”

He added, “#5. Five. One more than 4. F’n hell. So proud of you for being unapologetically you and a great mum/baby-maker! @chloepacey.”

Though they haven’t had their fifth child yet, Brenton’s already thinking about having another baby.

The couple are already the parents of Birdie, 8, Peppa, 6, Rosie, 4, and Banjo, 2.

He wrote, “#6 will be a walk in the park. Kidding (unless you’re keen?) … 😉😎💪🏽🍷❤️.”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after they got engaged.

Though the pregnancy news is now breaking, Chloe actually revealed that she was pregnant in October on her podcast "The Road to Wisdom."

While discussing their July engagement, she shared that they “conceived that night, because it was it was very exciting time.”

The couple has been together since 2015.

Some of Thwaites’ movie credits include “The Giver,” “Gods of Egypt,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”