Ciara on Baby Amora’s New Milestones & Why She’s Missing Met Gala (Exclusive)

Ciara chatted with “Extra” at the Jphiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala, where she received the Visionary Award. She dished on her ideal Mother’s Day and shared some of baby girl Amora’s recent milestones!

The singer shares son Future, 9, with her ex, Future, and daughter Sienna, 7, son Win, 3, and daughter Amora, 3 months, with husband Russell Wilson.

She said of Mother’s Day, “All I ever want is love. Love and time with my family with [Russell Wilson] and the kids always feeds my soul it makes me feel good. I feel complete with my family.”

Ciara added, “My kids make me feel so proud every day. Even in my toughest and ugliest days ,when I look at them and I see the joy in their faces, it helps me… find a way to smile through it all. So, just being with them my heart is full.”

As for Amora’s milestones, she shared, “Amora is starting to sit up a little bit now. She also likes avocado, so she's eating some food… She's also really strong in her legs… I'm just saying something is going on and kind of supernatural because none of my babies are trying to stand up on their legs at 3 months when you hold them, and she started like a month ago doing this, so it's really interesting. I'm like, ‘This is going to be a super baby.’”

Ciara added, “Her big brothers and sister, she has them to look to, and they're kind of inspiring her already.”

CiCi also revealed she won’t be at the 2024 Met Gala because she’ll be busy “momming it up.” Plus, she teased what to expect as she gets ready for this summer’s Out of This World tour with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes!

She promised it “is going to be so special and so out of this world… Bring your towels, bring your flats if you're wearing heels, because you might need them. Get ready to sweat, jam out, dance and have the time of your life.”

Ciara opened up about the Jphiego even, too, saying, “This night is really special to me because of the meaning that Jphiego stands for… helping women provide women with healthcare, and this is a bond of us… We need organizations like this for so many reasons.”

Ciara gave the example, “Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth — post and during — so when you understand those things, you go, ‘These nights are really important because we get to shine a light on what is real, and also everyone coming together to try to help in this journey together is really amazing.”