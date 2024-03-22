Celebrities React to Kate Middleton’s Cancer Revelation

Getty Images

On Friday, the world was rocked by Kate Middleton’s announcement that she is battling cancer.

Many big names, like Dr. Jill Biden, Olivia Munn, Katie Couric, and Meghan McCain, took to social media to react to the shocking news.

First Lady Jill Biden praised Kate for her courage, writing on X, “You are brave, and we love you.”

Olivia, who recently revealed her secret breast cancer battle, wrote on Prince William and Kate’s Instagram, “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

Katie, who is a breast cancer survivor, wrote, “Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy. As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healing thoughts.”

Referencing all the recent conspiracy theories, Maria Shriver wrote on X, “Now I hope everyone will leave her alone and allow the privacy she and her family need.”

Hours before Kate revealed the news, Jamie Lee Curtis encouraged many to lay off the conspiracy theories. She wrote on Instagram, “Can we please just STOP with this bullsh*t conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter. Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this? It’s a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “Wales and the World is with you. HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.”

Meghan McCain, whose dad John McCain died in 2018 of glioblastoma, wrote on X, “America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time. Princess Kate has always been the epitome of class and grace — never more so than now. #F**kCancer.”

On Friday morning, Kate appeared in a video to share her diagnosis, sharing, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."