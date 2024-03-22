Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out amid Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement to CNN, sharing, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Her brother James Middleton also shared his love on Instagram with a childhood photo and message, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️.”

Instagram

Earlier, Buckingham Palace shared with People magazine that King Charles III, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Middleton just shared the heartbreaking news of her diagnosis in a video statement on social media.

In the video, she shares, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate continues, "This, of course, came as a huge shock. William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

She insists "I am well and getting stronger everyday," adding, "Having William by my side is a great sense of comfort and reassurance, too."