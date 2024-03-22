Celebrity News March 22, 2024
King Charles Praises Kate Middleton’s Courage for Cancer Revelation
After Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, the royal family has released their first statement.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that King Charles is '’so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”
Kate Middleton’s Cancer Announcement: The Full StatementView Story
The statement noted that Charles has ''remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks''.
According to the Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla ''will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time''.'
Charles is also battling cancer himself.
In February, Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced.
The Palace said in an Instagram statement, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
The message continued, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”
The Palace said that Charles was “grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention” and that the monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment.”
The statement went on, “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”