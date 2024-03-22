Getty Images

After Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, the royal family has released their first statement.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that King Charles is '’so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

The statement noted that Charles has ''remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks''.

According to the Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla ''will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time''.'

Charles is also battling cancer himself.

In February, Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced.

The Palace said in an Instagram statement, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”



The message continued, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”