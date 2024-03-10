Photo Agencies Issue ‘Kill Notice’ Over ‘Manipulated’ Kate Middleton Pic

Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace released a new pic of Kate Middleton in honor of U.K.’s Mother’s Day, but photo agencies are pulling down the pic, claiming it was “manipulated.”

The Mirror reports that the major agencies — including the Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images — issued a “kill notice.”

The AP claimed, “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

The photo featured Kate and her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and was reportedly taken by Prince William last week.

Internet sleuths, however, quickly pointed out some Photoshop fails, including the sleeve of Charlotte’s arm not lining up and Prince George’s right hand being out of focus.