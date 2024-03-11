Kate Middleton Apologizes for ‘Confusion’ Over ‘Manipulated’ Photo

Kate Middleton is taking the blame over “confusion” caused by her family photo celebrating the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

The princess posted an apology on X after photo agencies issued a kill notice for the image, which The AP said was “manipulated.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal

Middleton wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

She signed the message with a “C” for Catherine.

On Sunday, The Mirror reported that the major agencies — including the Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images — issued a “kill notice.”

The AP claimed, “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

The photo featured Kate and her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and was reportedly taken by Prince William last week.

Internet sleuths, however, quickly pointed out some Photoshop fails, including the sleeve of Charlotte’s arm not lining up and Prince George’s right hand being out of focus.

The photo was under special scrutiny, considering speculation over Kate’s health in recent months after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.