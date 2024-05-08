Getty Images

Jaleel White, 47, and Nicoletta Ruhl are husband and wife!

People reports, the couple wed on May 4 at the Riviera Country Club in L.A. See the pics!

Ruhl told the magazine, "It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful."

White, who famously played Urkel on “Family Matters” said the priority was having "enough time to spend with the people who have had a positive impact on our lives and continue to support us daily."

The bride and groom treated their 175 guests — including Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris and Mekhi Phifer — to “five-star food” like filet mignon, red velvet cake with lemon, funfetti, and vanilla.

The party also featured three deejays!

They even changed their outfits for a surprise dance to "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

White said he felt like a “prince” on his big day, and shared, "We've each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.”

Ruhl added, "We don't rush anything, and we always have honest intentions for one another.”



Jaleel met Nicoletta, a sports technology business executive, during the pandemic when they were both working out at UCLA’s track.