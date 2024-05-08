Instagram

Kelly Rizzo just went Instagram official with Breckin Meyer in honor of his 50th birthday.

She wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful.”

Rizzo added, "You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today! 🎂❤️🎉"

The 44-year-old included a selfie of the pair at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. In the photo, Kelly is wearing a checkered tank and Breckin is sporting a Hawaiian shirt.

Kelly was previously married to Bob Saget from 2018 to 2022, when he passed away at 65 years old.

After going public with Meyer on a red carpet in February, Rizzo defended the relationship on TikTok.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it's like… You just don't understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process,” she said.

In October, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kelly, who was shared she was “open” to dating again.

As for where she was in the grieving process, Rizzo commented, “I'm still just coming from a place of gratitude. Just being so grateful for the time I had with Bob. When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy that's really all you can hope for out of life, and he accomplished that and he did that.”