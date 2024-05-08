‘Spacey Unmasked’ Doc About Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Abuses Gets U.S. Airdate

Getty Images

“Spacey Unmasked,” a documentary about Kevin Spacey’s alleged abuses, will air in the U.S. next week.

The two-hour doc, which already aired on Channel 4 in the U.K., premieres May 13 at 9 p.m. on ID and Max.

“Spacey Unmasked” brings to light new revelations and allegations against the Oscar winner.

Several men from across Kevin’s decades-long career give never-before-heard accounts of his alleged behavior, from inappropriate touching to abuses of power.

Some of the men say they didn’t speak out before because they feared not being believed or that they would never work in show business again.

Spacey tweeted that he had asked Channel 4 for more time to respond to the allegations in the doc, but claims he was denied.

“They feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me,” he wrote.

He then spoke out in an interview with Dan Wootton, saying, "I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

In July 2023, Spacey was cleared of sexual assault in a U.K. trial. The jury in London found Spacey not guilty of seven sexual assault offenses and two other sexual offenses.

Afterward, Spacey told reporters outside, "I am humbled by the outcome today," adding, "I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision."

According to CBS News, the case was brought by four men who alleged abuses that took place between 2001 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty and had adamantly denied the allegations.

Reuters reports one of those men also sued Spacey in civil court. That man won by default after Spacey’s lawyers neglected to submit a defense.

Spacey’s legal team, however, claimed it was a "genuine error" and just this week the judge sided with Spacey and overturned the ruling.

The case will now go to trial.