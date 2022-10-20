Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Sexual Assault Case Brought by Anthony Rapp

Getty Images

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40-million civil case brought by actor Anthony Rapp, reports Reuters.

Rapp had accused Spacey of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress based on an alleged incident between the two actors in 1986.

Judge Lewis Kaplan had previously thrown out the assault and emotional distress claims, but the question of battery remained.

After less than an hour of deliberation today, the jury found Spacey not liable for battery.

Anthony claimed that when he was just 14, Spacey, who was 26 at the time, climbed on top of him at a party and made unwanted sexual advances.

During his emotional testimony, Rapp called Spacey’s behavior “frightening and very alarming,” adding, “I didn’t ask for him to do that. I didn’t want him to do that.”