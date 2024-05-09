‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Aesha Scott Engaged to Scott Dobson

Instagram

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Aesha Scott and her boyfriend Scott Dobson are leveling up in their relationship!

After four years of dating, Scott popped the question to Aesha at a beach in New Zealand.

Aesha told Us Weekly, “Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised."

Scott got down on one knee with a Layla Kaisi ring.

The jewelry designer shared with the outlet, “Scott was so thoughtful and cared deeply about creating a piece that truly symbolized Aesha and his love for her.”

In July, Aesha opened up about their future plans together. She told Daily Dish, “He's so wonderful. He's definitely, you know, he's the person. We'll get married and have kids and all of that, for sure, eventually."

They even bought a house together recently!

She wrote on Instagram two months ago, “After five months of offers and hopes going up and then down, having been conditional three times, and still living out of suitcases on the floor we have finally gone unconditional on a place we both ADORE!!!!!! We both felt at home the moment we walked in the door!!! Low-key, open, light, wooden floors, big deck, very happy."

Though they knew each other since high school, things didn’t turn romantic until 2020.

In the summer of 2020, they went public with their relationship.

She wrote on Instagram, “This guy though 💕 I’ll go ahead and address the elephant in the room. Yes he is the blatantly more attractive/photogenic/talentedatEVERYTHING side of this duo, but I feel like what I bring is a certain mysterious spice, especially when I do things like cry over two-minute noodles for no reason when I’m on my period. So basically a power couple.”