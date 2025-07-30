Ozzy Osbourne’s Widow Sharon & Kids Say Goodbye in Emotional Funeral Procession

Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne was honored in Birmingham, England on Wednesday as tens of thousands of fans gathered for a final goodbye.

Variety reports his widow Sharon Osbourne and children Kelly and Jack rode in Ozzy’s hearse as it made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bridge. Purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy” could be seen on the top of the car.

The family got out of the car to take in the outpouring of love from fans in the form of messages, flowers and more.

A tearful Sharon held her children’s hands as she took in the makeshift memorial and at one point flashed Ozzy’s signature peace sign. During the stop, fans chanted, “Ozzy Ozzy Ozzy, oi oi oi!” and “Thank you, Ozzy.”

Backgrid

Some photos from the event also showed Ozzy’s daughter Aimee was in attendance, as well as Kelly’s fiancé Sid Wilson.

The family planned to attend a private funeral after the procession.

Earlier, a source spoke with People magazine about the family’s plans, saying "They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed. They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest.”

The insider said that Ozzy’s widow Sharon, 72, and their kids Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, are “touched by all the love and support pouring in from around the world.”

Osbourne suffered many debilitating health issues leading up to his death.

He survived a horrific ATV crash in 2003, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffered a bad fall in 2019 that required surgery.