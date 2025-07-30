Instagram

Lady A singer Hillary Scott is a mom again!

Last week, Scott gave birth to a baby girl, her fourth child with husband Chris Tyrrell.

In a statement to People magazine, Hillary said, “We are over the moon to introduce you to Selah Jean! She was born 7/25/25. She has filled our hearts with joy and her sisters are already the BEST helpers."

Scott added, “Her name means 'pause and reflect' and 'God is gracious,' and in the few short days she's been here with us, we can already see that she embodies both of those phrases. She truly feels like the most priceless gift — like Christmas in July!"

Leading up to Selah’s birth, Hillary was working. Last month, she wrote on Instagram, “We are on our last run of @ladya shows before this sweet baby arrives. @ryleejscott is out here with me bringing such sweet support and prayers that I don’t go into labor. Haha! 😅 fun fact: she has always called me YaYa. What are the chances that our first stop in Salina, KS had a restaurant with the same name. 🥰”

In February, Scott announced that she was pregnant.

Referencing their other children, Hillary shared on Instagram, “Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family. I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time. 😅"

“4 daughters. 🥰 We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies, and I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!” Scott added. “We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here.”

Hillary’s band mate Charles Kelley is also expecting his second child with wife Cassie.