Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Hogan Won’t Receive Anything from His Estate (Report)

Hulk Hogan passed last week at the age of 71, but what’s going to happen to his estate?

TMZ reports his daughter Brooke Hogan was removed from his will at her request.

A source told the outlet that Brooke requested to be excluded from his will over trust issues and didn’t want to be part of an ugly battle when he died.

The insider noted that Brooke was worried about Hulk being financially taken advantage of, but they didn’t see eye-to-eye on the matter.

According to TMZ, Brooke called Hulk’s financial manager to take herself out of the will after years of disagreements.

While she may not be in his will, it has been reported that she’ll receive some money through Hulk’s life insurance trust since she is listed as one of the beneficiaries.

It is currently unknown who will inherit the WWE wrestler’s estate.

On Tuesday, Brooke broke her silence on her dad’s death.

Brooke, who was reportedly estranged from Hulk, took to Instagram to share the statement , “My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Brooke added, “He used to remind me, ‘All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.’ I truly believe that — we will find each other in every lifetime.”

She insisted, “I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

Brooke shared a second post with a letter to her dad and a collection of photos of the two.

The 37-year-old said, “My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter — for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply.”